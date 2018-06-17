Image copyright Kevin McAuley Image caption Emergency services at the scene near Claudy

Two men have been airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital following a slurry incident at a farm near Claudy on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene on Ballyhanedin Road at around 1600 BST.

A man in his 40s and another in his 70s were taken to the Londonderry hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for the Western Trust said: "Both men are in a stable condition, one more critical than the other."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received the call at 1545 BST and two accident and emergency vehicles attended, along with an ambulance officer and the air ambulance.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and said it was aware of the incident and is investigating the circumstances.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.