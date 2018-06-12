Image caption All that remains at 66 Spencer Road is rubble, a door and the letterbox

Royal Mail has said it will continue to send post to a letterbox in Londonderry, even though the house attached to it was demolished.

The door at 66 Spencer Road in the Waterside still stands with a letterbox attached to it.

Local residents told BBC News NI that letters are still being delivered.

Royal Mail said: "We are duty bound to deliver mail... as long as there is a letterbox and it is safe for postmen and women to do so."

Image caption Local people said the letterbox was screwed on to prevent letters from getting wet

Hugh O'Doherty, who owns a cafe on Spencer Road, told BBC News NI that letters can been seen sticking out of the letterbox at times.

"It was demolished maybe nine months or a year ago," he added.

"It was just an ordinary slot in the door. Someone then screwed on a letterbox after it was demolished.

Mr O'Doherty also said rubbish thrown onto the site was attracting vermin.

"It's a real eyesore on the street.

"I would like to see the site built on, tidied up or properly screened off."

Derry City and Strabane District Council said a planning application for a three storey building had been submitted for the site in October 2017.