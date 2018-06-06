Image copyright Brigid Brady Image caption John and Dearbhaile Brady with their medals

A father and his daughter from Feeny, County Londonderry, have scooped 20 medals between them at the National Dwarf Games in Birmingham.

John Brady and 10-year-old Dearbhaile have Hypochondroplasia - a form of dwarfism.

Dearbhaile brought home 11 medals for running, javelin and swimming in May. It was John's first time competing and he got nine medals.

Northern Ireland won 62 medals in total.

"Everything about it was brilliant," Dearbhaile told BBC News NI.

"I would love to see more people involved in the games. It would make it more competitive.

"You always meet loads of friends at the games and you connect with different people every year.

"I'd love to go to the Paralympics some day."

Image copyright Brigid Brady Image caption Dearbhaile and her friends at the National Dwarf Games in Birmingham

In 2017 Dearbhaile could only swim the width of a swimming pool with the help of a float. Last month she swam 25 metres for the first time.

"It was an emotional day for us all," said Dearbhaile's mother Brigid.

"It was John's first time too so it was a big day.

"We want to raise awareness for people who might be struggling with their condition and show that anything is possible.

"Dearbhaile gets treated normally at the games. She gets treated differently in school, like getting a head start on sports day and things.

"These games give her a chance to feel free.

"She has always been inspired by the British Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds and even read her book."

The Dwarf Sports Association (DSA) UK celebrated 25 years this year.

Over 200 people from across the UK and beyond usually take part. There were 11 competitors from Northern Ireland in the 2018 games.