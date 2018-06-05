Piotr Krowka murder: Three teens arrested in Maghera
Detectives investigating the murder of a homeless man in Maghera, County Londonderry, have arrested three teenagers.
The body of 36-year-old Piotr Krowka, a Polish national, was found in a former parochial house on Glen Road in April.
Three teenagers, aged between 16 and 17, were detained in Maghera on Tuesday on suspicion of withholding information.
Two have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
The third remains in police custody.