Image caption A number of homes were evacuated during the security alert

A number of residents evacuated from their homes in Londonderry due to a security alert have been allowed to return.

The alert began around 2230 BST on Sunday after a suspicious object was found in the front garden of a house in Fergleen Park in the Galliagh area of the city.

It was examined by Army bomb experts and made safe by a controlled explosion.

The device was later declared a hoax.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly after 0300 BST on Monday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland urged anyone with information to come forward.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience as officers worked through the night to ensure their safety," Inspector McManus said.

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information which could assist with our enquiries to call police," he added

Army bomb disposal experts have taken the "suspicious object" for further examination.