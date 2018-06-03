Image caption Runners have been preparing for months for the annual race

The annual 26.2 mile Walled City Marathon is under way in Londonderry.

1,400 runners left the Everglades Hotel on Prehen Road at 08:30 BST and will finish in Guildhall Square.

Thousands of people are expected to line the route to show support.

Minor traffic disruption is to be expected throughout the city centre.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCRadioFoyle Just 26.2 miles to go! 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️



The Walled City Marathon is now underway in Derry. The route takes runners all over the city before they cross the finish line in Guildhall Square 🏅



More on #Breakfast tomorrow pic.twitter.com/eMtxMyOx40 — BBC Radio Foyle (@BBCRadioFoyle) June 3, 2018 Report

Catherine Whoriskey took the women's title after finishing in two hours and 50 minutes in 2017.

The men's contest was won by Dan Tanui in a time of two hours and 25 minutes.

Image copyright Bernard Ward Image caption Thousands of people line the banks of the River Foyle to show their support for family and friends

BBC News NI's Dean McLaughlin at Guildhall Square

Hundreds of people are in Guildhall Square cheering for their family members and friends.

Many people have made banners and one child is wearing a teeshirt saying "run daddy run".

It's 20 degrees in Derry today so a lot of the runners have been struggling already. Their focus is to get that medal at the finishing line.

There's minor traffic disruption in the city. People are asked to make extra time for their journies.