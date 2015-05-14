Woman in hospital after Londonderry stabbing
A woman is being treated for stab wounds after being attacked in Derry.
It happened at Creggan Road shortly before 05:00 GMT on Wednesday morning.
The woman was taken to Altnagelvin hospital for wounds to her abdomen and bruising to her face. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 36-year-old man who was arrested by police has been bailed pending further enquiries.