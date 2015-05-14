Woman in hospital after Londonderry stabbing

  • 14 May 2015

A woman is being treated for stab wounds after being attacked in Derry.

It happened at Creggan Road shortly before 05:00 GMT on Wednesday morning.

The woman was taken to Altnagelvin hospital for wounds to her abdomen and bruising to her face. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested by police has been bailed pending further enquiries.

