Londonderry Lumiere light show attracts thousands
Lumiere, a spectacular show that is part of the UK City of Culture programme, lights up Londonderry
The Edwardian department store building, Austins, is wrapped in an audio-visual projection called Voyage. Austins is a world famous department store.
Children from eight schools helped create the art projected on to the clock tower at Ebrington Square, a former Army barracks.
The signatures and ages of 120 children projected as part of the 'twice upon a time' piece by Portuguese artists Ocubo
Neon puppies have been a major attraction at Lumiere for children and adults
Seventeen illuminated human sculptures known as the 'travellers' have been placed around the Peace Bridge
'Guiding lights' at St Cecilia's College
Cones along the Foyle
Thousands used the Peace Bridge as part of the Lumiere tour
A village of shops and restaurants has been transformed into a forest of illuminated oak tree
The fire garden at St Columb's Park in the Waterside
'A stitch in time' reflects the history of the shirt making industry in Derry