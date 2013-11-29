Londonderry Lumiere light show attracts thousands

  • 29 November 2013

Lumiere, a spectacular show that is part of the UK City of Culture programme, lights up Londonderry

  • Austins

    The Edwardian department store building, Austins, is wrapped in an audio-visual projection called Voyage. Austins is a world famous department store.

  • Clock Tower

    Children from eight schools helped create the art projected on to the clock tower at Ebrington Square, a former Army barracks.

  • Clock tower

    The signatures and ages of 120 children projected as part of the 'twice upon a time' piece by Portuguese artists Ocubo

  • Neon puppies

    Neon puppies have been a major attraction at Lumiere for children and adults

  • Sculptures

    Seventeen illuminated human sculptures known as the 'travellers' have been placed around the Peace Bridge

  • St Cecilia's

    'Guiding lights' at St Cecilia's College

  • Queens Quay

    Cones along the Foyle

  • Peace Bridge

    Thousands used the Peace Bridge as part of the Lumiere tour

  • Craft Village

    A village of shops and restaurants has been transformed into a forest of illuminated oak tree

  • The fire garden at St Columb's Park in the Waterside

    The fire garden at St Columb's Park in the Waterside

  • shirt factory

    'A stitch in time' reflects the history of the shirt making industry in Derry

More on this story