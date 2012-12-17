Image copyright bbc Image caption Parts of Strand Road were badly damaged in the bomb attack in August 2010

A 44-year-old Londonderry man who admitted a car bomb attack outside the city's Strand Road police station has been sentenced to 13 years in jail.

Philip O'Donnell, of Baldrick Crescent, pleaded guilty to causing an explosion likely to endanger life and to a number of other charges, including hijacking.

No-one was injured in the attack on 3 August 2010.

The judge, Tom Burgess, described O'Donnell's role as a calculated criminal venture.

No-one was injured in the bombing, claimed by dissident republicans Oglaigh na hEireann, but several businesses were badly damaged.

He pleaded guilty to further charges of belonging to or "professing to belong" to Oglaigh na hEireann and two further charges of attempted hijacking in the two days before the attack.