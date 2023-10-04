PSNI: Jon Boutcher picked as interim chief constable
Jon Boutcher has been picked as interim chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, subject to final agreement, BBC News NI understands.
An agreement for him to take the role is still being worked on.
He would assume the temporary role after previous Chief Constable Simon Byrne quit in September after a series of crises under his leadership.
Mr Boutcher has decades of experience within policing and is a former chief of Bedfordshire Police.
He has spent the past five years overseeing an investigation into the activities of the Army's top agent within the IRA during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
His report into the agent, who was known as Stakeknife, is due to be published in the coming months.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Policing Board confirmed it had agreed on the appointment of an interim chief constable.
"The appointment is now subject to due diligence checks and ministerial approval," they added.
More to follow.