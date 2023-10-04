PSNI loses appeal in legal case over holiday pay
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has lost an appeal at the Supreme Court in a long-running legal case over holiday pay.
In 2019 the Court of Appeal upheld a tribunal finding that officers and civilian staff are owed money for a shortfall in holiday pay dating back to 1998.
The PSNI had accepted that claimants were underpaid.
However, it challenged the period of time settlements should cover.
Class action was brought by a group representing more than 3,700 police officers and civilian staff.
It is understood the PSNI could now be facing a bill of £40m after its appeal was dismissed in a judgment delivered by Lady Rose.