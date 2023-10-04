Magee campus: Derry students told to 'park legally'
- Published
University students in Londonderry have been told to park legally to avoid annoying residents.
Ulster University (UU) said some students had chosen to "park irresponsibly" near its campus in the city.
Students and staff have to pay to use the Magee site's two car parks on the Rock Road.
But some are parking illegally nearby and residents have complained that it is making their lives a misery.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme, Jim Kelly, the chairman of the Aberfoyle Residents' Association, said illegal parking had made life "very difficult".
"We get people parking in such a way that they obstruct driveways, so people can't get out to get to their work," he said.
"People park on double yellow lines. I'm looking out the window of my house now at a car parked across the footpath. Anyone coming along with a pushchair or wheelchair, or someone with crutches, you cannot get past".
UU said it has asked all students at Magee to "park legally and considerately".
A spokeswoman said the university has also "reiterated that parking permits are available to provide them with an affordable means to park conveniently and safely on campus".
She added: "Ahead of the new term, we encouraged all staff and students to consider sustainable travel options, including the use of public transport".
People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said residents' concerns are raised at the start of each academic year.
"It clearly hasn't been resolved," he said.
"I think we have to say to the university something has to be done about this".
Earlier this year, Northern Ireland's Department for Infrastructure said new restrictions are being considered for the university area but it could be some time before legislation comes into effect.
On Wednesday the department said that proposal - for the extension of existing double yellow lines on Duncreggan Road - "is going through the legislative process and will be advertised for consultation shortly".