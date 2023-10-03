Cannabis worth £200k seized from suspected Armagh drugs factory
Police have seized about 400 plants worth an estimated £200,000 from a suspected cannabis factory in County Armagh.
It came after officers searched a premises on Markethill's Main Street that "had raised their suspicions".
Two men, aged 32 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.
PSNI Insp Tate said the find, including suspected cultivation equipment, was a "significant discovery".
"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district police.
"Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community."
Insp Tate appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.