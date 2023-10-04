Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis join London cast of play Ulster American
Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland are to star in a new production of a black comedy by a Belfast-born writer.
They will appear in David Ireland's play Ulster American in London's Riverside Studios from December.
Ireland attended Brooklands Primary in Ballybeen and the Royal Belfast Academical Institution (RBAI).
He has written award-winning plays including Cyprus Avenue, as well the recent Sky TV series The Lovers.
Ireland also appeared as an actor in series three of Channel 4's Derry Girls as Sean Devlin, Clare's father.
Woody Harrelson first became known for his role in the US sitcom Cheers, but has since appeared in many high-profile films.
He has previously received Oscar nominations for The People vs Larry Flynt, The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
His appearance in Ulster American will be his first on the stage in London for almost two decades.
Harrelson has been cast alongside his co-star in the film War for the Planet of the Apes, Andy Serkis.
Serkis has also starred in films like The Lord of the Rings, famously as Gollum, and the Star Wars sequels.
Louisa Harland was Orla McCool in Derry Girls, written by Lisa McGee.
She also recently played Agnes in the National Theatre's production of Brian Friel's Dancing at Lughnasa.
Ulster American originally premiered at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh in 2018.
It is a black comedy in which Oscar-winning American actor Jay Conway, English director Leigh Carver and Northern Irish playwright Ruth Davenport are about to begin rehearsals for a new play.
But when they meet to talk about how to stage it, things get heated and then turn violent.
Harrelson will play Jay Conway, Serkis plays Leigh Carver and Harland will play Ruth Davenport.
'David Ireland's fearlessness'
The London production at Riverside Studios will run for eight weeks from 4 December 2023.
It will be directed by Jeremy Herrin and produced by Second Half Productions.
In a statement, Herrin said that he had "always admired David Ireland's fearlessness and the way he manages to skewer pretension in its many guises".
"It's an honour to bring the legend that is Woody Harrelson to London; to welcome Andy Serkis back to the stage after so much success in the movies; and to enjoy the brilliant Louisa Harland going toe-to-toe with them both."