PSNI: Policing board to consider interim chief constable appointment
The Policing Board is due to meet to consider the appointment of an interim chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
Applications closed on Monday, just five days after the urgent recruitment process was launched.
It followed the UK government agreeing to "fast-track" regulations for the appointment.
Simon Byrne resigned as chief constable last month after facing pressure over a number of controversies.
A panel made up of some members of the Northern Ireland Policing Board is to meet on Tuesday morning to consider applications for the interim position.
The board, which oversees the PSNI, is then scheduled to meet at noon to discuss the panel's recommendations.
A decision will be referred to the Department of Justice before being passed to Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris for formal approval.
The process, which has been complicated by the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive, means an interim chief constable appointment may not be confirmed for a number of days.
A job advertisement for the temporary role said the successful candidate will be in post for a "minimum of three months, with the potential for further extension".
Expressions of interest were sought from chief constables and deputy chief constables, and anyone who has recently retired from these positions.
Applications separately opened last week for the permanent chief constable position, with a closing date of noon on 16 October.
The salary for the job is £219,894 a year.
Mr Byrne resigned as chief constable after coming under intense pressure following a High Court ruling that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest at a Troubles commemoration event.
He also faced scrutiny over a number of data breaches, including the names and details of the PSNI's 10,000 officers and civilian staff being published in error in a Freedom of Information response.
Former PSNI chief constable Sir George Hamilton last week questioned why it has taken the Policing Board so long to decide to make an interim appointment.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said several weeks had been "wasted".
The Policing Board has defended its handling of the crisis.
Chairperson Deirdre Toner said the board has been working to "explore options available to increase operational resilience" ahead of appointing a permanent chief constable.