Chat-tea train: The rail journey combating elderly loneliness
- Published
A train from Londonderry to Coleraine has been helping to combat loneliness among elderly people.
The "Chat-Tea Train" saw over-60s taking a unique rail journey to help promote Positive Ageing Month.
The Western Health and Social Care Trust organised Monday's event in partnership with Derry and Strabane District Council and Translink.
Organisers wanted people to get on board with connecting with others over a cup of tea and some entertainment.
Shona McEleney, who works at Glendermott Medical Practice in Derry, said the event was a huge success and they were delighted to welcome so many people from the local community.
"We originally got the idea from an older couple in our dementia social café," Ms McEleney said.
"They talked about reminiscing and going on the train, so we thought this would be a good idea to bring people together to chat, connect and reduce isolation."
Ms McEleney said this time of year can be particularly difficult for older people who may be feeling isolated coming into the colder months.
"The days are getting shorter and it's just to get people out and connect," she said.
The passengers were able to stop for tea, coffee and have some lunch on arrival into Coleraine before returning home to the North West Transport Hub in the Waterside that same afternoon.
The event also saw performances from a theatre company for people with learning disabilities at the train station before departure and a ukulele band also performed while on board the train.
The passengers were able to clap along with the performances and some even took to their feet and danced as the train meandered along the scenic coastline.
John Doherty, who is a member of Derry-based Lilliput Theatre Company, said he was very happy to perform for the passengers.
"I loved it and I really like working with Lilliput Theatre Company," he said.
Fellow performer Elaine McGilloway added that she felt their performance went very well and described her joy of singing with others.
"It's gone well - I loved doing it," she said.
"I would've been self-conscious about singing before but now with a group I don't feel as self-conscious".
The passengers were able to clap along with the performance of ukulele band U3A and some even took to their feet and danced as the train meandered along the scenic coastline.
Passenger Mary Power said the whole experience was fantastic from start to finish and said it was a fun way to meet new people.
"I've only been back living in Eglinton for six years now after living for 50 years in London," Ms Power said.
"When I came back, apart from two sisters, I didn't know anybody so since meeting up in places like this I've gotten to know a lot of people now which is lovely."
Another passenger, Annabella O'Kane, said since retiring she has found herself having a lot more spare time and wants to make the most of it.
"I really enjoy going out and meeting other ladies who are the same as myself," Ms O'Kane said.
"I think more people should push themselves a wee bit and get out more," she added.