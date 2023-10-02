County Tyrone: Man jailed for grievous bodily harm of infant son
- Published
A man has received a three-year sentence for causing grievous bodily harm to his infant son.
Dungannon Crown Court heard that the baby had suffered injuries including fractures to his lower left leg, right shoulder and two ribs.
The boy's father, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, has previous convictions for sexual abuse, the court heard.
He will spent a year in prison followed by two years on licence.
The man from County Tyrone admitted to two charges of causing grievous bodily harm on the baby as well as child cruelty, committed on various dates between May and August 2021.
The defendant admitted "squeezing" the baby's chest causing the rib fractures, on one occasion hearing "a popping sound".
The child also received facial bruising resulting from having his cheeks grabbed when he was crying.
A psychiatric assessment of the boy's father concluded: "It would be extremely unwise and dangerous to ever allow him any parental responsibility for any child."
The man, aged in his 30s, was a stay-at-home parent looking after the baby while his partner worked.
The child's injuries injuries were reported after staff at a day-care facility noted bruising to his face and alerted Social Services.
'Entirely helpless'
Addressing the man directly, Judge Brian Sherrard said: "You accepted culpability for violence and cruelty towards your baby, when he was entirely helpless and dependent on his carers.
"Your baby was in your care and you abused the trust that society placed in you in the most egregious manner."
Judge Sherrard said that the man "got frustrated with [the child's] crying, lost control and snapped".
He added that the man was "taking drink and drugs to excess and very prone to provocation".
The man said he had unresolved issues from his own "wretched" childhood, but Judge Sherrard said: "While I don't dismiss the legitimacy of this, it is no excuse."
He also referenced offences committed by the defendant as a youth when he sexually abused a number of child relatives.
"The public have a very real concern for the welfare of our children," he added.
A Violent Offences Prevention Order was also handed down which will last for five years.