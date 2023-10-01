Crossmaglen: Two police officers injured after car fails to stop
- Published
Two police officers have suffered injuries after a car failed to stop in Crossmaglen, County Armagh.
At about 00:20 BST on Sunday, officers conducting proactive patrols on Concession Road attempted to stop a grey Audi A6 car.
Police said the car failed to stop and "as a result, the police vehicle sustained damage to the front, injuring the two officers onboard".
They believe that the vehicle crossed over the Irish border.
The officers did not need hospital treatment, police said.
"This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries," Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Insp McCormick said.
The PSNI has appealed for information.