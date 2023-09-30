Pomeroy: Man dies after being struck by van
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a van in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.
It happened on the Pomeroy Road at about 23:30 BST on Friday.
First aid was provided at the scene but the man died, police said. The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
Police have appealed for information from anyone who noticed a man walking on the Pomeroy Road shortly after 23:15 BST on Friday.
They said the man "was of slim to medium build and was wearing dark clothing and potentially carrying a rucksack".
Police have also asked motorists to review any dashcam footage that may have been captured.