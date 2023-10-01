Pomeroy: Juraj Luptak killed after being struck by van
The man who died after being struck by a van in Pomeroy, County Tyrone, was 49-year-old Juraj Luptak.
The incident happened on the Pomeroy Road at about 23:30 BST on Friday.
First aid treatment was provided to Mr Luptak but he died at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
Police have appealed for information from anyone who noticed a man walking on the Pomeroy Road from 23:15 BST.
They said the man "was of slim to medium build and was wearing dark clothing and potentially carrying a rucksack".
Police have also asked motorists to review any dashcam footage that may have been captured.