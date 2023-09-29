Man jailed for abusing two children over 10-year period
A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for four years and six months for sexually abusing two children over a 10-year period.
The man, from the Downpatrick area, was sentenced for 24 offences including rape, indecent assault and gross indecency.
He cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victims.
The 32-year-old will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, Downpatrick Crown Court was told.
He will also be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years.
Det Const Meehan said the man's "sickening actions" robbed his victims of their childhood.
"No-one, let alone a child, should ever be subjected to any form of abuse," he said.
"Today our thoughts are with the victims in this case, now adults, who suffered in silence for many years.
"I would like to commend the immense bravery they has shown in taking that step forward allowing for justice to be served and throughout our investigation."