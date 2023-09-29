Robert Edgar sentenced for assaulting teenage girl
- Published
A man has been given a suspended sentence for assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Robert Edgar, of Dunluce Court in Londonderry, assaulted the teenager on 17 February 2022.
The victim was walking near a shop when 26-year-old Edgar threw himself at her and knocked her to the ground, Londonderry Magistrates' Court was told.
She began screaming and pushed Edgar and he moved away.
A witness told police he heard screaming and saw someone matching the defendant's description going towards a car and driving away.
The car's details were noted and passed on to the police.
Perpetrator's denial
When talking to the police, the victim and her friend gave descriptions that matched Edgar.
He handed himself in to the police on 19 February but denied the assault and said he was just walking in the area.
He is said to have told the police: "I suppose I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
An identification procedure was carried out and Edgar was identified by the victim.
A defence solicitor told the court Edgar had pleaded guilty when he appeared on 26 August, avoiding the need for the victim to appear in court.
He said the defendant had a clear record and had not re-offended since this offence.
The solicitor said Edgar accepted it was "a very serious offence".
District Judge Oonagh Mullan sentenced him to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months.