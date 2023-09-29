Ian Ogle: Three men plead not guilty to east Belfast murder
Three men have denied killing Ian Ogle, who was beaten and stabbed to death in 2019.
The men were all charged with the 45-year-old's murder.
They were among six men who appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday afternoon charged in relation to Mr Ogle's killing near Cluan Place in east Belfast.
The judge said a murder trial was scheduled to begin in January 2024 at the same court.
Mark Sewell, 44 from Glenmount Drive in Newtownabbey, 42-year old Walter Irvine from Litchfield Street in Belfast and 40-year-old Robert Spiers from Millars Park in Dundonald all pleaded not guilty when the charge of murder was put to them.
Three other men who attended court on Friday were charged with offences arising from the murder.
Thomas McCartney, 36, from Wolff Close in Belfast, was charged with assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Christopher Haire, 54, from Killagan Bend in Belfast was charged with assisting offenders, which he denied.
Reece Kirkwood, 26, from Tower Court in Belfast, pleaded not guilty to a charge of withholding information between 26 and 29 January 2019.