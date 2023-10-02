Windsor Framework: New NI trade rules 'will work unbelievably well'
The new system for moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will work "unbelievably well", the Northern Ireland secretary has said.
Chris Heaton-Harris urged the public to reserve judgement until they see how frictionless the new controls will be.
The secretary of state was speaking after the first day of the new Windsor Framework arrangements came into force.
They include new labelling and a red and green lane operation at the ports to ease trade.
"When people look practically at what is happening they will see we have got as close to a frictionless border as we can," Mr Heaton-Harris said.
Unionist parties had raised concerns about additional checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which shares a land border with the European Union.
Stormont has been without a functioning executive or assembly due to a protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
Speaking on Sunday at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Heaton-Harris told BBC News NI the paperwork required for those business in a new trusted trader scheme is the same as what is needed for goods moving from his constituency in Daventry to the Isle of White.
"The process is unbelievably straight forward, so straight forward that 1,600 new business have registered to use the green lane," he added.
"People will see goods moving freely from GB to NI and I think the best way to judge it is look at what is practically happening. People will find it will operate unbelievably well."
On his talks with the DUP to restore the Stormont Institutions, the secretary of state said: "We are moving into the final phase.
"I have a good picture of what the DUP would want and need to make sure the offer from government is in that space."
On Sunday, Mr Heaton-Harris told his party's conference that the government would try to find ways to address concerns about the Windsor Framework within the unionist community.
He also said he had visited the port at Birkenhead to see the new arrangements.
He previously said the new system would mean "the substantial majority" of trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will be "treated as UK internal trade".
One of the biggest changes affects food products moving across the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland.
Under the framework, UK public health and safety standards, rather than those imposed by the EU, will apply to retail food and drink, reducing bureaucracy for Great Britain trusted traders.
This is leading to "Not for EU" labels on Great Britain food products, designed to assure the EU that products will not be wrongly sold in its internal market.