West Belfast shooting: Man taken to hospital after being shot in legs
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries after being shot three times in his legs, in west Belfast.
The incident in Divismore Crescent, near the Springfield Road, was reported to police at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
In a seperate incident a man in his 30s was taken to hospital after he was shot in the leg in Newtownards, County Down.
The attack happened in Upper Movilla Street, at about 21:30 BST.
Police have started investigations into both shootings and have appealed for information.