Crossmaglen shooting: Man, 32, arrested over attempted murder released on bail
A 32-year-old man arrested by police investigating a shooting, which left a man critically injured in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, has been released on bail.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was shot in the neck and the arm as he sat in his car on Ballsmill Road on 4 September.
Two men aged 31, and a 58-year-old were released on bail on Tuesday.
Another man, 35, was charged with drugs offences.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) renewed their appeal for information on Wednesday.
Supt Norman Haslett described the shooting as a shocking and callous act.
"The victim was sitting in his car, parked on the Ballsmill Road, waiting for a connecting lift to work," Supt Haslett said.
Just after 06:10 BST, the man was approached by a masked person, who fired a number of shots and hit him in the arm and neck.
Supt Haslett said the victim somehow managed to drive a short distance before calling for help.
The officer described it as a "pre-planned and targeted attack on a victim who parked his car here on a regular, daily basis".
The man was driving a silver Volkswagen Passat and police want to hear from witnesses who saw vehicles in the area or who captured dash cam footage of the scene.
On Wednesday, the PSNI said officers are "particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed a dark-coloured Hyundai Tuscan believed to have been in the vicinity of the Ballsmill Road area".