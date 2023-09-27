Tony Harrison: Family of murdered paratrooper launches legal challenge over legacy act
- Published
The family of an English army paratrooper shot dead by the IRA has launched a legal challenge to the government's controversial legacy act.
Pte Tony Harrison, 21, was killed in 1991 in east Belfast while he was at home with his fiancée.
No one has ever been convicted of his murder.
His family have said the new legacy law, which will prevent investigations into Troubles-related killings, breaches human rights.
The legislation offers a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings during 30 years of violence known as the Troubles.
It will also stop any new Troubles-era court cases and inquests being held from May 2024.
There has been widespread opposition to the bill.
Opponents of the legislation, including victims' groups and Stormont parties, have argued it will remove access to justice.
The act is already facing legal action from the families of victims in Northern Ireland.
Last week, the family notified the government in writing that they intend to seek a declaration from the courts that the new law breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.
Andy Seaman, Tony's brother, told BBC News NI that he had missed "major family milestones".
"I was only 13 when my brother passed away," he said.
"My kids will never meet their uncle.
"Tony was three weeks shy of his 22nd birthday when he was killed
"I think about the man that he would have become, you know, but he wasn't given a chance.
"And all I'm asking is for the questions as to why the people who didn't give him that chance have been allowed to kind of walk, walk free for so long, without any explanation from the authorities as to why that has been allowed to happen."
Mr Seaman said challenging the legacy act was a "fundamental issue of human rights and justice".
"I don't think it's for the government to tell victims or their families,what's good for them, or how best to recover," he added.
Labour has said it will repeal the act if it takes power after the next General Election.
Mr Seaman said he wanted Labour to "go one step further" and commit to a fully funded investigation into his brother's death.
One man, Noel Thompson, a taxi driver, was convicted of conspiracy to murder in 1993 because he had driven the soldier to his girlfriend's home and had communicated its location to the IRA.
The Northern Ireland Office was contacted and said it does not comment on ongoing legal issues.
"The Legacy Bill provides a framework to deliver effective legacy mechanisms for victims and families, while complying with our international obligations."