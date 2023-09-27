Ebrington Square: Hotel owners 'remorseful' over fiasco
The owners of Ebrington Hotel in Londonderry have expressed remorse over any part they played in the furore over summer concerts in the nearby square.
Four events scheduled for Ebrington Square in August were dropped following a threat of legal action by the hotel.
It later withdrew its objection following a public backlash and the gigs were then given the green light.
The Executive Office (TEO), which runs the site, paid out almost £300k in compensation.
The payments were made to three parties: Cullen's Funfair, Connected Festival and the Ebrington Hotel itself.
Cullen's Funfair was paid £50,000 for what the department said was "in part to compensate for their events in 2023 and 2024 taking place on a smaller space".
Connected Festival also received a settlement of £80,000 to "compensate for the loss of sales and reinstating services within a short timeframe".
Ebrington Hotel received £150,000, which was inclusive of legal costs.
The TEO said this was "a full and a final settlement of any claim arising between themselves [Ebrington Hotel] and TEO in respect of events and licensing process for 5-6 August and 24-27 August 2023".
'Gone about things differently'
In a new statement on Wednesday, the hotel management said they "deeply regret" the furore and were "particularly remorseful" for any part they may have played.
"We have learned lessons and realise we should have gone about things very differently," they said.
"We have no role or desire to veto any event and acknowledge that any concerns we had around rave events were addressed and turned out to be well-stewarded and well-organised, which we whole-heartedly appreciated.
"We look forward to putting our full support behind Ebrington Square and its future management and that an exciting schedule of events can be put in place that allows everyone's expectations to be managed."
The Executive Office and Derry City and Strabane District Council are planning to hold discussions on the future management of the site.