PSNI: 'Fast-track' process launched to appoint interim chief constable
- Published
A recruitment process has been launched to appoint an interim chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
It comes after the UK government agreed to "fast-track" legislation for a temporary appointment, according to the Policing Board which oversees the PSNI.
Applications opened on Monday to find a permanent chief constable.
Simon Byrne resigned three weeks ago following pressure over a number of controversies.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton had been placed in command following Mr Byrne's resignation.
But the PSNI said he remains absent from day-to-day duties after undergoing an "unplanned medical procedure".
A job advertisement for the interim chief constable said the successful candidate will be in post for a "minimum of three months, with the potential for further extension".
The closing date for applications is noon on 2 October.
'Quick appointment'
Expressions of interest are being welcomed from chief constables and deputy chief constables. Consideration will also be given to those who have recently retired from those roles.
Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said they have been working to "explore options available to increase operational resilience" ahead of appointing a permanent chief constable.
She said the board welcomed the "positive response" from Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to fast-track the legislation, adding that it aims to make an appointment quickly.
Ms Toner said the board "continues to work at pace on the recruitment and appointment of a substantive chief constable".
She said this selection process is "on schedule for week beginning 6 November", but the board "recognises that the preferred candidate may have a notice period to work".
"The appointment of an interim chief constable will strengthen the Service Executive Team of the PSNI pending the permanent appointee taking up post," she added.
A Northern Ireland Office spokesman said: "Following a request by the permanent secretary of the Department of Justice, the UK government is bringing forward regulations to allow for the approval of a chief constable appointment for an interim period.
"This will provide the PSNI with the operational resilience required at this critical time.
"Decisions regarding the role of chief constable are a matter for the Northern Ireland Policing Board, which is an independent body."
Applications opened on Monday for the permanent chief constable position, with the closing date of noon on 16 October.
The salary for the job is £219,894 a year.
Mr Byrne resigned as chief constable after coming under intense pressure following a High Court ruling that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest at a Troubles commemoration event.
He also faced scrutiny over a number of data breaches, including the names and details of the PSNI's 10,000 officers and civilian staff being published in error in a Freedom of Information response.
Earlier this month, former PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton said a decision by the Policing Board not to appoint a formal interim or acting chief constable showed a "failure of leadership".
The Policing Board defended its handling of the crisis.