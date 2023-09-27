Jordan McConomy death: Man on affray charge takes stand
- Published
A man charged with affray on the night a teenager died after a street fight has said his memory of the night is hazy because he took drugs and alcohol.
Dane Barry McKeever, 24, of Fahan Street in Londonderry is charged with affray on 24 September 2017.
Jordan McConomy, 19, died following the incident in Derry city centre.
Mr McKeever also told Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday that he had the opportunity to walk away but did not.
He said he had been out drinking with friends and had also taken ecstasy that night.
He said that his recollection of the night became hazy and he had no memory of how he found himself in the William Street area, where the incident happened.
Mr McKeever told the court that all he could recollect from that night was "someone roaring in my face".
He then said he could recall throwing someone over his shoulder, but said: "I don't remember hitting anyone or anyone hitting me".
The defendant was asked if he had thrown the first punches or this was done after he had been assaulted himself, and he replied that he did not remember.
Under cross-examination by a prosecution barrister, Mr McKeever agreed that he had the opportunity to walk away but did not.
The case continues.