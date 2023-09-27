Enagh Lough: Inquest hears call for better open water safety
- Published
A coroner at an inquest into the deaths of two 16-year-old boys has urged councils to improve signage in areas where people swim in open water.
Coroner Anne-Louise Toal was delivering her findings, following a two-day inquest into the deaths of teenagers Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.
They died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Enagh Lough in County Londonderry on 29 August 2022.
Ms Toal said the inquest highlighted the dangers of open-water swimming.
She added that that the danger existed for both the young and old, the novice and the experienced.
The coroner praised the "valiant efforts" of the boys' friends who had attempted to rescue both Reuven and Joseph.
She also commended the work of the large-scale, multi-agency search and recovery teams.
The coroner said she admired the "sheer determination" shown by the boys' parents in working with Derry City and Strabane District Council to raise awareness of the dangers of swimming in the lough.
Anne-Louise Toal also highlighted the proactive approach taken by the council to improve safety measures following the tragedy, which had included new signage at the lough.
She went on to urge other councils across Northern Ireland to follow suit with erecting signage and running safety initiatives.
The coroner acknowledged that there were some difficulties in ascertaining who had ultimate responsibility for such measures.
'Absolute tragedy'
She urged people to heed the advice of both Foyle Search and Rescue and the Northern Ireland Fire And Rescue Service (NIFRS) with regards to water safety.
During the inquest, both services had urged people to only swim in water that they were familiar with, to use life jackets and to stay within their depth.
She described the deaths of the two boys as an "absolute tragedy", adding that it was the second such inquest she had presided over in as many years.
The coroner confirmed that both boys had died from drowning and that neither had either drugs or alcohol in their systems.