Derry: Police raid over prescription drug dealing
- Published
Police in Londonderry have seized an item following a search related to the illegal supply of prescription drugs.
The search operation was carried out at a property in the Galliagh area of Derry on Wednesday morning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said an item found in the search had been taken away for further examination.
The police appealed for anyone with information on the illicit supply of drugs in the district to contact them.