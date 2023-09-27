Storm Agnes: Weather warnings in force as storm nears Ireland
Weather warnings are in place in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as Storm Agnes nears the south-west of the island.
The storm - which is the first named storm of the season - is forecast to bring strong and disruptive winds until Thursday morning.
It is expected to arrive in Northern Ireland at lunchtime.
The Met Office and Met Éireann have warned of the possibility of disruption to travel.
In the Republic of Ireland a status orange wind warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford came into effect at 09:00 and lasts until 17:00, while an orange warning for rain is in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 09:00 until 15:00.
A status yellow warning for rain is in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford until midnight, with a yellow warning for wind covering Leinster, Munster and Galway during the same period.
In Northern Ireland a yellow warning for wind is in place from 12:00 on Wednesday until 07:00 on Thursday.
The strongest winds are expected around the east coast with gusts of up to 80mph (130km/h).
Analysis
By Barra Best, BBC News NI weather presenter
Storm Agnes is expected to bring a period of strong and disruptive winds from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.
It will track northeast across Northern Ireland before clearing tomorrow.
Gusts of 45-55mph are expected inland, with speeds of 50-60mph over hills and along coasts.
The strongest winds are anticipated in more exposed coastal areas and headlands, with gusts possibly up to 75mph.
These conditions are most likely to occur during Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
Injuries from flying debris and fallen trees are possible, and some damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown off roofs, could occur.
Power cuts are likely and rail, road, air, and ferry service could be affected, leading to longer journey times and possible cancellations.
Coastal areas are likely to be affected by large waves with beach material possibly being thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads, and properties, along with he possibility of coastal road flooding.