Anti-racism rally after south Belfast attacks
- Published
More than 100 people gathered in Belfast city centre on Tuesday evening for an anti-racism rally.
The rally, organised by United Against Racism Belfast, follows a spate of recent attacks in south Belfast.
This has included arson attacks on businesses and people being intimidated from their homes.
Individuals and groups, as well as local politicians, gathered to show their support for those affected by racism.
Ivanka Antova of United Against Racism Belfast said acts of racism left the area "bereft and impoverished" and denied the community "the beauty of diversity".
"It is really betraying the community in multiple ways," she added.
"We have multiple accounts of racist hate crimes.
"Whenever such an appalling act of hatred happens, it leaves a very difficult to stomach mark on the community, both for those who were born and raised here and for those who come and call Belfast their home."
Ms Antova said "there is a feeling in the air that a small bunch of racist extremists speak on behalf of the whole community, but that's never the case".
"Belfast is a place that has a proud history of anti-racism, activism, of people coming together to oppose fear and division," she said.
"It is important to respond with the only way we have at our disposal, which is friendship and solidarity and community spirit to make it very clear to the small group of racists who terrorise their own community, that they are not speaking on behalf of everyone."
Across the road from the rally in Shaftesbury Square, there was a very small group of what was mostly children and young people, with occasional shouts of "go home". Police spoke to the group.
Earlier this month, a businessman whose new Belfast grocery store was subjected to four racially-motivated attacks in two weeks said he would move his business.
Ahmad Alkhamran came to Northern Ireland from Syria seven years ago, fleeing the war, and worked to earn enough money to open his own store.
But his shop on Belfast's Donegall Road was set on fire in an arson attack.
Residents living in flats above the business had to be led to safety.
Police said the attack on Sunday, 17 September, was the fourth incident at the same premises within the past fortnight and they are treating them all as racially-motivated hate crimes.