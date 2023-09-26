Storm Agnes: Rain warning upgraded in parts of Republic of Ireland
A rain warning has been upgraded by Met Éireann for parts of the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
An orange rain warning has been upgraded from yellow for counties Cork and Kerry as Storm Agnes approaches.
Warnings have been issued by both the Met Office and Met Éireann for the storm, which is due to reach the south-west of Ireland on Wednesday.
Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the season, which runs from 1 September until 31 August.
It is expected to bring some damaging and disruptive winds to parts of the UK and Ireland.
A wind warning for Northern Ireland comes into place at 12:00 BST on Wednesday and lasts until 07:00 on Thursday.
The Met Office is warning of severe wind gusts of around 100km/h (60mph) for some inland areas. Exposed coasts and headlands could experience stronger winds.
It warns injuries and danger to life from flying debris is possible, some power cuts are likely to occur and air travel and ferry services may be affected.
In line with the warning for high winds, the Department for Agriculture and Rural Affairs is advising the public not to visit forests, country parks and nature Reserves in the affected high wind areas.
In the Republic of Ireland, the orange warnings are in place from 09:00 until 15:00 on Wednesday, with warnings of difficult travel conditions, localised flooding and poor visibility in Cork and Kerry.
The counties are then subject to a yellow warning for rain until midnight on Thursday.
A yellow warning for wind is in place for Leinster and Munster from 07:00 on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday, while a yellow rain warning is in effect for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford during the same period.