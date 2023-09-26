Antrim: Man sets property on fire in arson attack
Two people have escaped injury after a man set a house on fire in an arson attack in Antrim.
The incident happened shortly after 20:45 BST on Monday in Thistlewood Gardens.
A man smashed a window at the front of the house before pouring an accelerant inside and setting it alight, police said.
A man and woman who were inside the property at the time were able to put the fire out.
They were both badly shaken by the incident, police said.
As well as damage to the window, there was also substantial smoke damage throughout the house.
The suspect is believed to have made off from the scene on foot.