Portrush: Ulster University to explore skateboarding tradition
- Published
Ulster University has secured £58,000 in funding to explore Portrush's cultural skateboarding tradition.
The Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) funding will see the appointment of a new community innovation practitioner (CIP).
Dr Jim Donaghy will take up the role and work with the Portrush skateboarding community.
One issue he will look into is the long-running campaign for a purpose-built urban sports park in Portrush.
Skateboarders in the County Antrim town have campaigned for their own skate park for almost 25 years.
One of the world's most famous skateboarders, Tony Hawk, backed their campaign at a conference in San Diego, California, in April.
The university programme will see Dr Donaghey work with local skater and videographer Slaine Browne.
He will also work with others to develop an understanding of the value of skaters in Portrush as a creative community, and use the video archive of Mr Browne.
Local skateboarders will then be invited to view the video material before "reimagining their creative practice" in key locations across Portrush.
A public screening of the videos will take place at the Playhouse Cinema in Portrush on 29 September, as part of the Swell Community Festival.
Executive chairman of AHRC, Prof Christopher Smith said everyone should have the opportunity to engage in this type of research no matter their location, means or background.