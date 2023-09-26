Natalie McNally: Man posted 'grossly offensive' image of Lurgan woman
A man who posted a "grossly offensive" animated image of murder victim Natalie McNally on Facebook claimed he did it to "lighten the mood", a court has heard.
Kian Withers, of James Street, Lurgan, County Armagh, admitted committing an act outraging public decency.
The court heard the image was posted under a police appeal news story.
Ms McNally, 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed at her Lurgan home in December 2022.
A prosecution lawyer told Craigavon Crown Court that 22-year-old Withers was arrested after police received a complaint from Ms McNally's cousin about a Facebook comment from an account named "John John".
It was shared under a media outlet's post about a police appeal.
The image posted had been created on an app which used a family image of Ms McNally in her graduation gown.
It was animated and appeared to be singing, the court heard.
It was shared on three different Facebook posts between 23 to 28 December 2022.
"Several members of the public berated the defendant for the post but he didn't take it down," said the lawyer.
Withers was subsequently identified by police and during interviews, he made full admissions to creating the image and posting it online.
"He maintained that his intent was to try and lighten the mood around the murder of the deceased, not to cause upset," said the prosecution lawyer.
He told police that he was different to other people, had no social skills and expressed regret for his actions, she added.
Apology for 'distress'
A defence lawyer for Withers told the court he had instructed him to express how "sorry he was for causing distress to the family and friends of the deceased".
Withers was described as a young man who "lives a solitary life with no close relationships".
The court heard he "left school at 14 and was mercilessly bullied".
The defendant had also been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder and was suffering from "deteriorating mental health at the time of the offending".
He said he had not been taking new medication.
A doctor's report described Withers "as a disabled young man [who has] effectively developed a life of virtual living".
He added: "He genuinely believed, quite incredibly, that what he was doing was lightening the mood... his brain just doesn't work the same as other people."
Freeing Withers on bail the judge said he would pass sentence on Friday.