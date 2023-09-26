NI lorry driver charged after cocaine found in truck doors
- Published
A Northern Ireland-based lorry driver has been charged after cocaine worth £6.8m was found hidden in a lorry in Liverpool, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.
Edgaras Slusnys, from Randall Heights, Kilkeel in County Down, was arrested after his lorry was stopped on Friday.
Officers said 136 kilos of cocaine were found in a "sophisticated hide" in the rear doors of the lorry's trailer.
Mr Slusnys is charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The Lithuanian national, 37, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 October.
The lorry he was driving is registered with a Northern Ireland-based haulier.
Once cut, the cocaine found would have a street value of about £6.8m, the NCA said.
The arrest was part of an ongoing NCA investigation.
David Cunningham of the NCA said the seizure has dealt a "significant blow to an organised crime gang and removed a substantial quantity of dangerous drugs from the streets".
"The investigation continues to identify and bring to justice all those involved," he added.