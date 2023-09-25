Ciaran Lee Wootton jailed for knocking down and killing woman
- Published
An uninsured driver who knocked down and killed a grandmother on New Year's Eve in 2019 has been jailed for causing her death by dangerous driving.
Ciaran Lee Wootton was driving a pick-up truck when he hit Elaine McGarrity as she walked along Brownshill Link in Irvinestown.
Wootton, who is 26, had not cleaned the windscreen and did not have permission to drive the vehicle.
He was given a three-year sentence, half of which is to be spent in prison.
Dungannon Crown Court heard the defendant, from Main Street in Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, had a history of motoring offences.
The victim, who was a mother of two and grandmother of four, died as a result of severe chest injuries shortly after she was hit at about 09:00 GMT on 31 December 2019.
Passing sentence, the judge said Mrs McGarrity became "trapped under the vehicle which continued driving a further 50m before coming to a stop".
He told Wootton: "The sole reason for this tragic turn of events was your failure to clear the windscreen of frost and condensation.
"You did not have the visibility required to drive safely and didn't see Mrs McGarrity.
"Moreover the vehicle was in your possession for valeting and you were not insured nor had you permission to drive."
False claims
Wootton had initially pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case, telling police he was driving the Toyota Hilux at 10mph when Mrs McGarrity ran in front of the vehicle.
However, forensic examination disproved both of those false claims and the defendant later admitted causing the victim's death by dangerous driving.
His defence barrister told the court: "My client never meant this terrible accident to happen.
"He is genuinely sorry and accepts full responsibility for the consequences of his driving."
The judge described it as an "entirely avoidable incident" which led to the death of a "valued and cherished member of our community".
"You chose to drive when visibility was impacted. There can be few more dangerous actions than to drive blind down a busy road," he told Wootton.
"I consider the claim of Mrs McGarrity running out in front of you as a sustaining attempt to place blame on a victim."
In addition to the jail sentence, the judge imposed a three-year driving ban.