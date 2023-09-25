PSNI: Applications open for new chief constable
A recruitment process has been launched to find a new chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
It comes three weeks after Simon Byrne resigned from the role following pressure over a number of controversies.
The closing date for applications is noon on 16 October.
The salary for the job is £219,894 a year.
Mr Byrne's successor will be appointed by the Northern Ireland Policing Board, which oversees the PSNI.
Deirdre Toner, chairwoman of the Policing Board, said its members were looking for an "exceptional, experienced leader".
"This role is high-profile, demanding and often fast-paced," she said.
"The future trust and confidence in policing will be influenced by the style of leadership you bring to the PSNI."
Ms Toner will be on the appointment panel alongside the Democratic Unionist Party's Joanne Bunting, Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly and the Alliance Party's Nuala McAllister - who are all Northern Ireland Assembly members - and independent board member Mukesh Sharma.
Mr Byrne resigned as chief constable after facing pressure following a High Court ruling that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest at a Troubles commemoration event.
He also faced scrutiny over a number of data breaches, including the names and details of the PSNI's 10,000 officers and civilian staff being published in error in a Freedom of Information response.
Earlier this month, former PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton said a decision by the Policing Board not to appoint a formal interim or acting chief constable showed a "failure of leadership".
The Policing Board defended its handling of the crisis.
It said Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton would "exercise all the functions of the chief constable" until a successor is appointed.