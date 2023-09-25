Enagh Lough: Inquest hears of efforts to save teenagers
An inquest into the deaths of two boys who drowned in Enagh Lough has heard how attempts were made to save them.
Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian were swimming in the lough in Strathfoyle on 29 August 2022 with friends when they got into difficulty in the water.
A witness told the inquest that Joseph Sebastian got into difficulty in the water "all of a sudden" just a short distance from the shore.
Reuven then tried to save him before going under the water himself.
Both boys' cause of death was noted as drowning.
Details were presented of the summer day when the group of six boys cycled to the lough, bringing towels with them as they planned to swim.
One witness, Reuven Simon's brother Evan, described the water as "very cold" and "dark green in colour".
He added that he stayed about 5m from the shore, as the water reached his chest quite quickly.
Reading from his statement, he said after about 10 or 15 minutes of being in the water, he noticed Joseph, who was about 8m from the shore, getting into trouble.
Evan said Reuven swam towards his friend before going beneath the surface and he "didn't see him again".
Another witness told the inquest the boys all held hands to try to help.
He said he went under the water to try to look for Joseph, but couldn't see him.
One of the group ran to get the lifebelt to throw it in and also called the emergency services.
The coroner was told the teenagers began flagging down cars on the road to ask for help.
At Monday's proceedings, both boys' fathers also spoke.
Reuven's father Joshy Simon said his son used to swim at the Foyle Arena in a closed pool and had swimming lessons at school.
He also described his son as kind and courageous.
Joseph's father, Sebastian Jose, said there should be more signage or warning signs about open-water swimming at Enagh Lough.
The inquest continues.