Belfast City Deal: Henry Brothers to build manufacturing centre
Magherafelt-based contractors Henry Brothers have been appointed to build the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), a project which is a key part of the Belfast City Deal.
The site for AMIC is at the Global Point business park in Newtownabbey.
It is intended to be a facility where manufacturing businesses can collaborate with academics.
It is led by Queen's University Belfast in collaboration with Ulster University and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.
Planning permission for the building was given in May and it is hoped that construction work at the site can start next spring with plans to be operating in 2026.
David Henry, managing director of Henry Brothers, said: "We are pleased to be working with Queen's University on the new Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre, which will provide support for the manufacturing and engineering sectors in Northern Ireland and beyond.
"Having previously delivered the redevelopment of McClay Library and David Bates buildings at the university, we have an established relationship with Queen's that we look forward to building on."