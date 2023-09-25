Housing Executive: New contractors for £250m work
The Housing Executive has appointed new contractors to deliver £250m of maintenance and repair contracts.
In 2022 it allowed 10 firms to walk away from the contracts as inflation meant it was unviable for them to undertake the work at the originally-agreed price.
That resulted in delays for some tenants who had been expecting improvements such as new kitchens.
The organisation said the new contracts were "sustainable for contractors".
The Housing Executive, which is Northern Ireland's public housing authority, owns about 82,000 homes.
The contracts include bathroom replacements for 9,000 homes while kitchens will be replaced in more than 5,000 properties.
Six different areas of Northern Ireland will also benefit from new maintenance contracts.
Housing Executive chief executive Grainia Long said she was delighted by the new contracts.
'The contracts will demonstrate value for money and are sustainable for contractors," she said.
"Our key focus is to ensure that, going forward, we have contracts in place to deliver on our ambitious plans to maintain and improve our homes."