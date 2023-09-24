Weather warnings issued ahead of midweek storm
- Published
Weather warnings have been issued ahead of stormy weather moving towards Northern Ireland from the Atlantic Ocean this week.
It is expected to bring severe winds and potential damage and disruption.
A severe Met Office wind warning will be in place across Northern Ireland from Wednesday.
It is anticipated to make landfall towards the southwest of Ireland on Wednesday morning before moving north and east.
The exact track could change slightly in the coming days.
Updates on the unsettled weather's path, intensity and potential impacts will be provided during BBC weather updates.
In the meantime, the Met Office has warned of severe wind gusts up to 100km/h (60mph) to affect inland areas, with some exposed coastal areas and headlands having possible gusts up to 130km/h (80mph).
The low pressure system has the potential to become the first named storm of the season, Agnes, but it has not yet been named.
Some heavy and persistent rain is also expected, leading to blustery conditions.
Large waves and beach material could also be thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads, and properties.