Seven PSNI officers questioned over Galgorm Hotel incident
Two off-duty police officers have been arrested and another five have been questioned over an incident at the Galgorm Hotel, BBC News NI understands.
One of the officers, aged 30, has been charged with drink-driving, common assault and disorderly behaviour.
The incident happened at the hotel near Ballymena in County Antrim on Thursday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland's professional standards department has opened a misconduct inquiry.
It is understood that five officers were questioned by the professional standards team on Saturday afternoon.