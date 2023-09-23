Belfast: Officers in hospital after noxious gas released
- Published
Two police officers have been taken to hospital after a noxious gas was released in a building in Belfast.
The incident occurred at Ravenhill Reach Court at 21:15 BST on Friday, after officers responded to a 999 call.
A suspected gas leak was detected in a communal area and the building was evacuated.
"It has since been established that this was not a gas leak and we believe some kind of noxious substance was released," said the police.
Two other officers were also affected but not taken to hospital, while some residents were "displaying symptoms".
Inspector Dawson said: "I would commend the professionalism of the officers who were in attendance. Despite suffering from the effects of the substance, they ensured that residents were evacuated to safety."
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the source of the substance and police have appealed for information.