John Caldwell: Man accused of attempted murder denied bail
- Published
One of seven men charged with trying to murder one of Northern Ireland's top detectives has been refused bail.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot several times after coaching a youth football team in Omagh, County Tyrone, on 22 February.
Jonathan McGinty, 28, from St Julian's Downs, in Omagh, denies attempted murder.
He applied for bail at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday, having been refused on a previous occasion.
The dissident republican group the New IRA said it carried out the shooting.
The court has heard that Mr McGinty drove a Mercedes after the attack, driving to the addresses of two of his co-accused.
Police believe this was part of "the clean-up operation".
When arrested Mr McGinty claimed not to have a phone but one was found in a backpack and another hidden under his bed.
The prosecution barrister said the firearms involved had been "used previously between 2019 and 2022, showing those involved have resources to hide and conceal weapons, which were then used in significant crime".
"There is a real and sinister threat to security services. This is a diverse group throughout Northern Ireland creating unmanageable risk," the lawyer said.
"Efforts were made to erase and dispose of CCTV footage. This defendant hid two phones and has not assisted police in any way with access codes," he added.
Family 'carrying emotional weight'
A defence barrister claimed the court was being asked to "subvert the presumption of innocence".
"A chill factor is being imposed by the prosecution regarding the severity and gravity of the offence," he said.
He told the court that Mr McGinty's family had no history in paramilitary activity and, as a result, they were "carrying a significant emotional weight".
The defence lawyer added that the evidence against his client was "incredibly weak".
"There's no DNA. One trace of cartridge discharged residue was found in his car weeks later so forensics are not worthy of consideration or to be relied upon," he said.
"The prosecution are trying to say my client is a sophisticated terrorist. In reality, CCTV shows a vehicle registered to him in numerous places around Omagh," he told the court.
"If someone was engaging in something as nefarious and as profound as this, one might try to be elusive or somewhat sneaky about being caught on CCTV."
The judge asked if Mr McGinty has considered providing phone access codes which may assist in bail, but the defence lawyer replied: "I have no instructions on that."
Throwing out the application the judge said it was a "significant and complex investigation involving one of the most serious offences to come before the court".
"It will take time. Based on what is before the court there is a case against the defendant. This is not a case of using flimsy strands to make a flimsy rope. These are terrorist offences in nature," he said.
He said the mindset of those involved brought a "presumption of potential reoffending".
"The defendant's attitude so far is perhaps indicative to his mindset and I refuse bail," he said.