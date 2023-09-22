Electricity prices to fall for winter says SSE Airtricity
SSE Airtricity has announced a 7% cut in electricity prices from November.
The price cut will mean typical customers are expected to save almost £90 a year, according to the energy company.
It also said this is a sign of the company being able to pass on lower wholesale prices to customers.
It comes after the Utility regulator last month announced a review which could mean lower energy prices.
Price cuts for winter
At the time of the last price review in June, tariffs were cut but consumer bills actually increased because of the government's Energy Price Guarantee (EPG).
The EPG required suppliers to apply a discount to the price of each unit of gas or electricity to protect consumers from soaring prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Managing Director of SSE Airtricity, Klair Neenan said the announcement should be good news for electricity customers as we head into the winter months.
Ms Neenan added, "We're acutely aware of the pressure people have been experiencing with the cost of living crisis.
"We recognise that this continues to be a difficult time for many." she added.
SSE Airtricity join other energy companies in announcing price cuts including Firmus Energy who announced gas prices in the Ten Towns area - which includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Londonderry and Newry - fall by almost 8% in October.