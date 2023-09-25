Ronan Wilson: Nine-year-old's dad 'broken' by crash death

Ronan WilsonKILDRESS WOLFE TONES
Ronan Wilson was from Kildress in County Tyrone

The father of a nine-year-old boy from County Tyrone who was killed in a hit-and-run crash has said his family will never be the same.

Ronan Wilson, who was from Kildress, died at the scene of the crash in Bundoran, County Donegal.

In a Facebook post, Dean Wilson said he had been broken by his son's death on Saturday night.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Sunday afternoon and is being questioned by gardaí (Irish police).

The scene of the incident in Bundoran has been cordoned off by police

Gardaí said said they had seized a vehicle, which would examined by forensic investigators.

Mr Wilson described his son as his best friend, adding he was "the best son anyone could ask for".

In County Tyrone, tributes have been paid to Ronan, who played Gaelic games for Kildress Wolfe Tones.

On Sunday afternoon, Ronan's teammates and their parents gathered at the club to comfort one another and mourn the loss of their friend.

Dominic McGurk, the chairman of the club, said the community was numb and in "complete shock" in the wake of the boy's death.

"We are a tight-knit community here, we've dealt with tragedies in the past and unfortunately we're doing to have to deal with another one but we will come together and we will support the family," he said.

Mr McGurk said that he hoped the support from the club would help Ronan's family "in their days and months ahead".

